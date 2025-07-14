Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Understand the legal and financial implications before gifting property

Understand the legal and financial implications before gifting property

A registered gift deed transfers property ownership permanently and cannot be revoked unilaterally, unless specifically stated-donors and donees must plan with caution

A gift deed ensures immediate transfer of ownership while the donor is alive, giving the donee immediate and full legal rights to manage the asset.

Sanjeev Sinha
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

The Supreme Court recently ruled in the Chelluboyina Nagaraju v Molleti Ramudu case that a valid gift deed, once executed, registered and accepted by the donee, cannot be revoked unilaterally by the donor unless a specific right of revocation was included in it. The case highlights the need for both donor and recipient to make and receive gifts with caution.
 
Understanding the basics 
A gift is a voluntary, non-monetary transfer of ownership of existing movable or immovable property. “A gift deed is the formal legal instrument that records and gives effect to such a transfer,” says Soumya Banerjee, partner, AQUILAW.
