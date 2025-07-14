Understand the legal and financial implications before gifting property

The Supreme Court recently ruled in the Chelluboyina Nagaraju v Molleti Ramudu case that a valid gift deed, once executed, registered and accepted by the donee, cannot be revoked unilaterally by the donor unless a specific right of revocation was included in it. The case highlights the need for both donor and recipient to make and receive gifts with caution.

Understanding the basics

A gift is a voluntary, non-monetary transfer of ownership of existing movable or immovable property. “A gift deed is the formal legal instrument that records and gives effect to such a transfer,” says Soumya Banerjee, partner, AQUILAW.