Go for gold bonds if you have a long horizon, ETFs if you need liquidity

People are likely to buy gold today (November 10), as doing so on the day of Dhanteras is considered auspicious. The options available for purchasing yellow metal have evolved beyond physical gold and jewellery. Now one can also buy gold in the financial form, such as gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and sovereign gold bonds (SGBs).

Price firmness may continue

Besides ritual significance, gold is an important asset class for investment purposes. It has the ability to provide stability to portfolios when the financial markets turn volatile.