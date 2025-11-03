Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Go global to limit India-specific shocks, hedge currency risk

Go global to limit India-specific shocks, hedge currency risk

Limit global allocation to 10-15% initially, avoid chasing recent outperforming countries and themes

retail investors,equity investments,mutual funds,domestic institutional investors,net flows,stock market,Nifty returns,investment strategy
premium

This route also enables investors to circumvent the overseas investment limits that constrain several global fund-of-funds offered by Indian mutual funds.

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vested Finance has enabled Indian retail investors to invest directly in global mutual funds, with minimum investments starting at $10. These transactions are routed through the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which permits remittances of up to $250,000 per financial year. The platform offers access to international mutual funds across more than 50 countries. Other platforms, such as iFAST and Crysta,l also facilitate investment in offshore mutual funds.
 
Access 96% of global market cap
 
Global diversification mitigates concentration risk linked to the Indian economy. “India is only
Topics : Finance News Your money Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon