Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,340, silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,14,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,01,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,890.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,01,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,01,490.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,890.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹93,040. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900.
 
US gold rose for a third straight session on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders raised bets for a US interest rate cut in September.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $3,368.99 per ounce, as of 0121 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $3,417.80.
 
Meanwhile, spot silver edged 0.2 per cent higher to $38.56 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent to $1,338.33 and palladium climbed 1.3 per cent to $1,136.70.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

