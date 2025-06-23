Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Govt extends Unified Pension Scheme option deadline to 30 September 2025

Govt extends Unified Pension Scheme option deadline to 30 September 2025

Eligible central government employees, retirees, and spouses of deceased retirees now have until 30 September 2025 to opt into the Unified Pension Scheme

Pensions

The notification provided the option to 2.3 million government employees to choose between UPS and NPS, the latter having come into effect on January 1, 2004. Image: Shutterstock

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government on Monday announced a three-month extension to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) opt-in deadline. Eligible current employees, retirees, and legally wedded spouses of deceased retirees now have until 30 September 2025—extended from the earlier 30 June 2025 timeline.
 
The newly announced regulations have taken effect from April 1, 2025. Under the UPS, three categories of central government employees are eligible for enrolment: existing employees in service as of April 1, 2025, who are already covered under the National Pension System (NPS); new recruits joining central government services on or after April 1, 2025; and employees who were covered under NPS but had superannuated, taken voluntary retirement, or retired under Fundamental Rule 56(j) on or before March 31, 2025. In cases where such a retiree has passed away without opting for UPS, their legally wedded spouse is also eligible. 
 
 
Subscribers under UPS are required to contribute 10 per cent of their basic pay—including non-practising allowance where applicable—and dearness allowance (DA) into their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN). The central government will not only match this contribution with an equal amount but will also provide an additional contribution estimated at 8.5 per cent of the combined basic pay and DA to support the assured payout structure of UPS. 

Also Read

Pensions

UPS for govt employees: How to shift to pension scheme as deadline nears

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

Defence pensioners, Form 16 is here: Here's how to check your tax details

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Honorary rank boost for retiring CAPF & AR personnel: What about pension?

Pension Scheme, Pension

Govt retirees under NPS with 10+ yrs can claim UPS scheme benefits

Pension Scheme, Pension

Centre's new rule to deny pension to ex-govt staff in PSUs for misconduct

 
The scheme guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month, provided the subscriber has completed at least 10 years of qualifying service. As per the earlier notification, the rate of full assured payout will be 50 per cent of the 12-month average basic pay immediately prior to superannuation, subject to a minimum qualifying service of 25 years—compared to a market-returns-linked payout under the NPS.
 
The notification provided the option to 2.3 million government employees to choose between UPS and NPS, the latter having come into effect on January 1, 2004. 
 

More From This Section

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

High-value transactions can catch IT dept's eye: Here's what to watch for

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Why is registration not enough to prove you own a property?

cryptocurrencie

Got crypto gains or gifts? Here's why the taxman could soon come calling

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Inactive EPF account: Here's how to reactivate or withdraw your savings

Premiumfund, compass

Balanced Advantage Funds: Ensure fund's strategy matches your risk appetite

Topics : Pensions Personal Finance finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon