Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Honorary rank boost for retiring CAPF & AR personnel: What about pension?

Honorary rank boost for retiring CAPF & AR personnel: What about pension?

Retiring CAPF and Assam Rifles personnel will receive an honorary rank boost on their final day. The ministry says it's 'a symbolic honor, not tied to pay or pension benefits.'

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to confer an honorary rank, one rank higher, on retiring personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR). The honorary promotion will be granted on the day of the retirement to personnel from constable to sub-inspector rank, without any financial or pension benefits.
 
“This symbolic yet meaningful decision is aimed at honouring long and commendable service and enhancing the pride and dignity of retiring personnel,” the ministry said.
 

What is the new rule of honorary promotion?

 
According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on May 29, the decision will apply only to those with a clean and satisfactory service record.
 
 
Key highlights:
 
·         Honorary promotion to be given only on the day of retirement.

·         No extra pay, pension, or financial benefit associated with the honorary rank.
 
·         Applies to non-gazetted ranks, from constable to sub-inspector in CAPFs and AR.
 

Who is eligible for honorary promotion?

 
To receive the honorary rank, personnel must:
 
·         Meet all promotion criteria at the time of retirement.
 
·         Have a clean service record and no major punishments in the past 5 years.
 
·         Receive ‘Good’ or higher in their APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) for the last 5 years.
 
·         Be cleared by the departmental inquiry and vigilance wing.
 
·         Be recommended by the Commanding Officer.
 

Terms and conditions for honorary promotion

 
·         The honorary rank must exist in the personnel’s service category.
 
·         It won’t affect seniority within the force.
 
·         This is a symbolic honour, not tied to monetary compensation. 

Honorary rank table

 
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Assam Rifles (AR)
Retired Rank Honorary Rank Retired Rank Honorary Rank
Constable Head Constable Rifleman Havildar
Head Constable Assistant Sub-Inspector Havildar Warrant Officer
Assistant Sub-Inspector Sub-Inspector Warrant Officer Naib Subedar
Sub-Inspector Inspector Naib Subedar Subedar
  While this honorary promotion won’t bring any pension hike, it stands as a gesture of respect and recognition for decades of service. For many retiring personnel, this symbolic upgrade offers a sense of pride, a dignified end to their uniformed journey.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

