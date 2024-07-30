Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank changes credit card rules from August 1: Check details

These updates will impact various types of transactions and fees for credit card holders

credit card

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank is changing its credit card policies, effective August 1. These revisions will introduce new transaction fees and modify existing charges, impacting a wide range of credit card holders.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Key changes to credit card transactions

Fee on rental transactions
 
One of the most notable changes is the introduction of a 1 per cent fee on rental payments made through third-party applications such as PayTM, CRED, and MobiKwik. This fee will be capped at Rs 3,000 per transaction.

More From This Section

Explained: How new tax rules impact your mutual fund investments

Delhi-NCR emerges as 5th most expensive office space rental market in APAC

Overlook recent outflows and invest in ELSS if you are in old tax regime

Essential guide for traders on F&O trading tax reporting

SBI MF launches Innovative Opportunities fund: Key details about the NFO

 
Utility transactions
 
The bank has implemented a new fee structure for utility transactions. Payments below Rs 50,000 will remain unaffected. However, transactions exceeding this amount will incur a 1 per cent fee, with a maximum charge of Rs 3,000 per transaction. Insurance-related transactions are exempt from these new charges.
 
Fuel transactions
 
Fuel transactions will now attract a 1 per cent fee for amounts above Rs 15,000, with a maximum fee cap of Rs 3,000 per transaction. Transactions below this threshold will not incur additional charges.
 
Educational payments
 
Educational transactions made via third-party apps like CRED and PayTM will attract a 1 per cent fee, capped at Rs 3,000 per transaction. However, international educational payments and transactions made directly through educational institution websites or their POS machines will not incur this fee.
 
International transaction fees
 
International transactions will also see an increase in costs, with a 3.5 per cent markup fee on all cross-currency transactions.
 
Late payment fees
 
The late payment fee structure has been updated, with fees now ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 300, depending on the outstanding amount.
 
Rewards redemption fee
 
Redemption of rewards points for statement credit or cashback will now cost Rs 50.
 
Finance charge for outstanding balance
 
The finance charge for customers utilising revolving credit facilities is set at 3.75 per cent per month. This charge applies from the transaction date until the outstanding balance is fully settled.
 
Easy-EMI processing fee
 
Customers opting for the Easy-EMI facility will face a processing fee of up to Rs 299 for availing this option at any online or offline store, making it slightly more expensive to convert purchases into EMIs.
 
Rewards structure for Tata Neu credit cards
 
Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card users will earn 1.5 per cent NeuCoins on eligible UPI transactions made with the Tata Neu UPI ID, while transactions with other eligible UPI IDs will earn 0.50 per cent NeuCoins.
 
Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card holders will earn 1 per cent NeuCoins on eligible UPI transactions with the Tata Neu UPI ID and 0.25 per cent NeuCoins for transactions using other eligible UPI IDs.

Also Read

HDFC Bank rolls out fixed deposit scheme with higher interest rates

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates; see latest rates for ICICI, Kotak, & other banks

HDFC Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates by up to 20 basis points

Indian banks' short-term debt increases to 12-year high on loan demand

HDFC Bank stock: Low loan-deposit ratio key for outperformance, say experts

Topics : HDFC Bank Credit cards Credit card charges finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon