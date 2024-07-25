HDFC Bank hikes FD rates; see latest rates for ICICI, Kotak, & other banks

The essence of a fixed deposit lies in its ability to offer pre-determined returns while ensuring the principal amount remains intact. Photo: Shutterstock

HDFC Bank has brought some cheer to its customers by revising its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. Starting from July 24, the bank has increased rates for specific tenors, providing better returns on savings.

For deposits below Rs 3 crore, the bank has increased the interest rates by 20 basis points for tenors of 35 months and 55 months. Now, the rates are 7.35% and 7.40%, respectively. The highest rate on offer is 7.40% for deposits maturing in 4 years 7 months to 55 months. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior citizens have a special benefit of an additional 0.50% interest rate for a limited period, bringing the maximum rate to 7.90% for them. For deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, the rates are 7.10% for senior citizens and 6.60% for regular customers.

"The rate is not a predominant determinant or driver for us to have an engagement. We don’t get into rate competition; we are priced fairly with our peers. And this is not something that we want to use to gather more deposits,” a senior executive from HDFC Bank told Business Standard.

Here's a quick look at the new HDFC Bank FD rates:

7-14 days: 3% (regular), 3.50% (senior citizens)

30-45 days: 3.50% for regular customers and 4% for senior citizens.

61-89 days: 4.50% for regular customers and 5% for senior citizens.

6 months 1 day to 9 months: 5.75% for regular customers and 6.25% for senior citizens.

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year: 6% for regular customers and 6.50% for senior citizens.

1 year to less than 15 months: 6.60% for regular customers and 7.10% for senior citizens.

15 months to less than 18 months: 7.10% for regular customers and 7.60% for senior citizens.

18 months to less than 21 months: 7.25% for regular customers and 7.75% for senior citizens.

2 years 11 months to 35 months: 7.35% for regular customers and 7.85% for senior citizens.

3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months: 7% for regular customers and 7.50% for senior citizens.

4 years 7 months to 55 months: 7.40% for regular customers and 7.90%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 7% for regular customers and 7.50% for senior citizens.

How does HDFC Bank compare with private sector banks?

In the private sector, other banks also offer attractive rates. For instance:

Bandhan Bank offers up to 7.85% for a 1-year tenure.

City Union Bank provides 7.25% for 400 days.

CSB Bank has a 7.75% rate for 401 days.

DBS Bank offers 7.50% for a tenure of 376 to 540 days.

DCB Bank tops the list with 8.05% for 19 to 20 months.

Take a look at the all fixed deposit rates offered by private banks, as on July 24, 2024 (Source: Paisa Bazaar):

1. Bandhan Bank

Highest slab: 7.85% for 1 year

1-year tenure: 7.85%

3-year tenure: 7.25%

5-year tenure: 5.85%

2. City Union Bank

Highest slab: 7.25% for 400 days

1-year tenure: 7%

3-year tenure: 6.50%

5-year tenure: 6.25%

3. CSB Bank

Highest slab: 7.75% for 401 days

1-year tenure: 5%

3-year tenure: 5.75%

5-year tenure: 5.75%

4. DBS Bank

Highest slab: 7.50% for 376 days to 540 days

1-year tenure: 7%

3-year tenure: 6.50%

5-year tenure: 6.50%

5. DCB Bank

Highest slab: 8.05% for 19 months to 20 months

1-year tenure: 7.10%

3-year tenure: 7.55%

5-year tenure: 7.40%

6. Federal Bank

Highest slab: 7.40% for 400 days

1-year tenure: 6.80%

3-year tenure: 7%

5-year tenure: 6.60%

7. HDFC Bank

Highest slab: 7.40% for 4 years 7 months (55 months)

1-year tenure: 6.60%

3-year tenure: 7%

5-year tenure: 7%

8. ICICI Bank

Highest slab: 7.20% for 15 months to 2 years

1-year tenure: 6.70%

3-year tenure: 7%

5-year tenure: 7%

9. IDFC First Bank

Highest slab: 7.75% for 500 days

1-year tenure: 6.50%

3-year tenure: 7.25%

5-year tenure: 7%

10. IndusInd Bank

Highest slab: 7.75% for 1 year to 2 years

1-year tenure: 7.75%

3-year tenure: 7.25%

5-year tenure: 7.25%

11. Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Highest slab: 7% for 1 year to less than 3 years

1-year tenure: 7%

3-year tenure: 6.50%

5-year tenure: 6.50%

12. Karur Vysya Bank

Highest slab: 7.50% for 444 days

1-year tenure: 7%

3-year tenure: 7%

5-year tenure: 7%

13. Karnataka Bank

Highest slab: 7.25% for 375 days

1-year tenure: 7.10%

3-year tenure: 6.50%

5-year tenure: 6.50%

14. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Highest slab: 7.40% for 390 days to less than 23 months

1-year tenure: 7.10%

3-year tenure: 7%

5-year tenure: 6.20%

15. RBL Bank

Highest slab: 8% for 18 months to 2 years

1-year tenure: 7.50%

3-year tenure: 7.50%

5-year tenure: 7.10%

16. SBM Bank India

Highest slab: 8.25% for 3 years 2 days

1-year tenure: 7.05%

3-year tenure: 7.30%

5-year tenure: 7.75%

17. South Indian Bank

Highest slab: 7.25% for 400 days

1-year tenure: 6.70%

3-year tenure: 6.70%

5-year tenure: 6%

18. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Highest slab: 7.50% for 400 days

1-year tenure: 7%

3-year tenure: 6.50%

5-year tenure: 6.50%

19. YES Bank

Highest slab: 8% for 18 months

1-year tenure: 7.25%

3-year tenure: 7.25%

5-year tenure: 7.25%