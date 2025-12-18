Health insurance companies are quietly bringing back claims-based loading

A health insurance claim is supposed to protect you from financial shock — not quietly raise your future costs. Yet some policyholders are discovering that making a claim can make their insurance more expensive, even though regulators explicitly prohibit claims-based loading.

What is claims-based loading?

Claims-based loading refers to an increase in premium solely because a policyholder made a claim in the previous policy year. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Health Insurance Regulations, 2016 clearly prohibit this. Insurers cannot raise premiums merely because a claim was made.

Premiums can rise due to age-related factors or a