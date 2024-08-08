Health insurance premiums are rising: Here is how to stay covered

HDFC Ergo General Insurance recently hiked the premiums of its flagship product called Optima Secure. New India too informed customers that it will soon increase the premiums of all its products. The premium hikes range from 4 per cent to 15 per cent.

What led to the hikes?

A number of factors are responsible for the hike in health insurance premiums. One, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the terms and conditions of health insurance policies through its recent circulars. Previously, the maximum waiting period for pre-existing diseases could be four years. IRDAI