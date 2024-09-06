Help desk, customised documents and more: How DDA is luring flat buyers

A view of the 19-kilometre elevated Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday. This will reduce the commute between Dwarka and Gurgaon to 20 minutes.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has implemented a new system for handing over flat documents to buyers, aiming to streamline the process and enhance the overall experience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Key Changes: DDA will now provide buyers with a customized folder containing all relevant documents, including the possession letter, payment receipt, NOCs, RERA registration certificate, and layout plan.

Enhanced Possession Experience: The new system aims to make the possession process more efficient for buyers.

New Format Possession Slip: DDA has introduced a new possession slip with a picture of the buyer being handed over the keys, ensuring transparency and preventing any discrepancies. Background:

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena identified the lack of organized documentation as a major issue for DDA buyers. He directed the authority to address this problem and provide a more comprehensive and convenient experience.

Implementation:

The new folder system was first introduced for buyers of Golf View Apartments in Sector-19B, Dwarka. It will now be implemented for all future flat possessions.

Benefits for Buyers:

Convenience: Having all documents in one place simplifies the process for buyers.

Transparency: The new possession slip adds a layer of transparency and security to the handover process.

DDA has also established a registration help desk at its head office to assist prospective buyers in the Housing Scheme 2024.

The help desk aims to provide a smooth and efficient experience for buyers.

Trained executives will be available to address queries and guide buyers through the registration process.

The help desk will cover topics such as scheme details, eligibility criteria, location, specifications, pricing, amenities, and registration procedures.

The help desk will be operational on all working days from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the DDA Chairman, had directed the agency to depute trained executives on help desks for facilitating prospective flat buyers with a customer-friendly and smooth experience, it said.

Accordingly, to handle queries efficiently and provide assistance, including helping with the registration process, the DDA has established a dedicated registration help desk at its head office Vikas Sadan for the Housing Scheme 2024, the release said.

Housing Scheme 2024:

To address the housing needs of lower-income groups (LIG) and economically weaker sections (EWS), DDA has introduced the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, which will offer a total of 39,573 flats — in affordable, mid-income, and high-income categories. This initiative offers nearly 34,000 flats specifically for EWS and LIG categories, with prices starting at approximately Rs 11.5 lakh. The flats under the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme will be located in various areas of Delhi, including Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela. The DDA recently launched three housing schemes catering to various categories of people in locations like Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram, and Jasola.

In addition to the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, the DDA additionally is offering flats under its General Housing Scheme 2024, which includes various categories such as High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), LIG, and EWS. 5,400 housing units are available at 2023 prices, starting at around Rs 29 lakh, located in areas like Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela. DDA plans to offer approximately 173 premium flats in Delhi as part of a larger initiative, including 40,000 flats.

Documents needed by you:

Self-attested copy of PAN card

Identity proof: One of the following is acceptable:

Passport

Government ID card

Driving license

Ration card

Aadhar card

Proof of residence: Self-attested copies of any of the following:

Electricity bill

Water bill

Telephone bill

Income proof: Required for the EWS category applicants.

Caste certificate: If applicable.

Handicapped certificate: If applicable.

Self-attested copy of bank account passbook

Duly filled affidavit