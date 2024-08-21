DDA Housing Scheme 2024: 40,000 flats on sale, starting price Rs 11,5 lakh

To reduce its unsold inventory and meet the demand for affordable homes in the capital city, DDA has come up with three schemes.

Under the first scheme - DDA Sata Ghar Housing Scheme, 2024 - nearly 34,000 flats are being offered on a first come first serve basis. These flats with starting prices of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh are located in North West Delhi’s Ramgarh Colony, Sirsapur, Rohini, Narela, and Loknayakpuram. Meant for Low-Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), these flats are offered at a discounted rate.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering around 40,000 housing units across three housing schemes, which include flats in the affordable, mid income and high income segments. Apartments will be available at a starting price of as low as Rs 11.5 lakh and as high as Rs 5 crore.