Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DDA schemes offer 40,000 flats in Delhi as part of affordable housing

Agency announces three projects that will offer homes at a starting price of Rs 11.5 lakh

loans, emi, joint-loan, borrowers, home loans, housing, residential, property, repayment, debt, restructuring, moratorium, shares, brokers, agents, stocks, insurance, agreements, contracts

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 40,000 flats in three housing schemes aimed at catering to various income groups in the national capital. In a meeting, the authority approved launching DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024. The schemes will address the demand for affordable housing in Delhi, particularly among economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG).

“To meet the affordable housing requirements of low-income group, this scheme offers LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first-come first-serve (FCFS) mode, making housing more accessible and enabling a common man to own a house in Delhi,” said DDA in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Overview of the housing schemes

The DDA's new housing schemes include the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, the General Housing Scheme 2024, and the Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024. These schemes will provide a diverse range of housing options, ensuring that residents from different economic backgrounds can find suitable accommodations.

DDA Sasta Ghar Housing scheme 2024: It will offer around 34,000 flats at starting prices as low as Rs 11.5 lakh. These units will be situated in various locations, including Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, and Narela. The flats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, making it essential for interested buyers to act quickly.

General Housing scheme 2024: This scheme will cater to a broader audience, offering flats across all categories, including High Income Group (HIG), MIG and LIG. Approximately 5,400 flats will be available under this scheme, with starting prices around Rs 29 lakh. Locations for these flats include Jasola, Lok Nayak Puram, and Narela.

More From This Section

US to relax non-immigrant visa process for graduates with job offers

IT freshers have highest salaries: Here's what you can earn across sectors

LIC launches 4 new term new insurance plans 'catering to youngsters'

Yen Carry Trade blowback explained: What investors in India should do now

Bangladesh crisis: Why do Indian students choose to study MBBS there?


Dwarka Housing scheme 2024: This scheme will feature higher-end flats in Dwarka in southwestern Delhi, with approximately 173 units available through an e-auction process. Prices start at Rs 1.28 crore.

Also Read

Plea in Delhi HC concerning death of woman, child in waterlogged drain

Fire dept NOC to be must for electric connection in buildings over 15 m

As BJP looks to build on housing schemes, a reality check in Delhi

DDA issues notices to remove construction waste at Yamuna floodplain

Delhi HC asks DDA to give details of land for developing 50-acre forest

Topics : DDA home sales DDA housing scheme housing scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon