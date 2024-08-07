DDA schemes offer 40,000 flats in Delhi as part of affordable housing

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 40,000 flats in three housing schemes aimed at catering to various income groups in the national capital. In a meeting, the authority approved launching DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 . The schemes will address the demand for affordable housing in Delhi, particularly among economically weaker sections (EWS), lower-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG).

"To meet the affordable housing requirements of low-income group, this scheme offers LIG and EWS flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through first-come first-serve (FCFS) mode, making housing more accessible and enabling a common man to own a house in Delhi," said DDA in a statement.

Overview of the housing schemes

The DDA's new housing schemes include the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, the General Housing Scheme 2024, and the Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024. These schemes will provide a diverse range of housing options, ensuring that residents from different economic backgrounds can find suitable accommodations.

DDA Sasta Ghar Housing scheme 2024: It will offer around 34,000 flats at starting prices as low as Rs 11.5 lakh. These units will be situated in various locations, including Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Lok Nayak Puram, Rohini, and Narela. The flats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, making it essential for interested buyers to act quickly.

General Housing scheme 2024: This scheme will cater to a broader audience, offering flats across all categories, including High Income Group (HIG), MIG and LIG. Approximately 5,400 flats will be available under this scheme, with starting prices around Rs 29 lakh. Locations for these flats include Jasola, Lok Nayak Puram, and Narela.

Dwarka Housing scheme 2024: This scheme will feature higher-end flats in Dwarka in southwestern Delhi, with approximately 173 units available through an e-auction process. Prices start at Rs 1.28 crore.