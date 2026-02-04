High-end Worli apartment with six car parks sold for ₹123.5 crore

A premium residential apartment in Worli has been sold for ₹123.51 crore, reinforcing demand for ultra-luxury housing in South Mumbai despite elevated price levels.

The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 6,772.28 sq ft, along with an additional 367.05 sq ft of balcony and open terrace space, taking the total usable area to over 7,100 sq ft. The transaction includes six car parking spaces, a key premium factor in South Mumbai’s high-density luxury residential market, shows property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate consultancy firm.

The buyer paid stamp duty of ₹6.17 crore, as per the registration records. The deal values the apartment at roughly ₹1.82 lakh per sq ft on carpet area, placing it among the costliest residential transactions registered in the Worli micro-market in recent months.

In August 2025, the promoter family of drugmaker Blue Jet Healthcare joined Worli’s luxury property rush, snapping up three high-end Mumbai homes for over ₹202 crore.

Blue Jet Healthcare chairman Akshay Bansarilal Arora bought two 7,669 sq. ft units with five car parking areas each in the long-delayed Palais Royale for ₹57.14 crore each, while managing director Shiven Akshay Arora picked up a 7,747 sq. ft apartment in Raheja Artesia for ₹88 crore.

In March 2025, Amit Rathi, co-founder of QiCAP.AI and a member of the Anand Rathi Financial Services’ promoter family, bought an apartment in Palais Royale, Mumbai’s tallest building, for Rs 89.91 crore.