Invest in Conglomerate Funds for full cycle, limit to 5% allocation

Mutual funds are introducing a new thematic option for investors — conglomerate funds — which focus on large industrial groups that house multiple businesses under one umbrella. The new fund offer (NFO) of Baroda BNP Paribas Business Conglomerates Fund closed on September 16. ICICI Prudential Conglomerate Fund’s NFO will open on October 3, 2025. Aditya Birla Conglomerate Fund, launched in December 2024, managed assets of ₹1,606 crore as on August 31, 2025. Tata BSE Select Business Groups Index Fund, a passive scheme, had assets under management (AUM) of ₹204 crore as on the same date.

Large