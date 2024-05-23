Holidays for health: Wellness retreats that help you de-stress, detoxify

Businessman Piyush Srivastav and his wife last year spent five days at a forest wellness retreat near Dehradun to find out "if luxury can meet spirituality." It was a holiday but the couple took a demanding training programme, learning how to sleep well, detoxify, manage weight and use Ayurveda and Yoga for health.

“It was a 100 per cent fulfilling experience, starting from pickup from the airport to the drop back. The facility, gardens, teams, treatment, food, service, therapies all were very effective. The daily treatments based on doctor's recommendations helped a lot and the rest of the programmes let