Home insurance: Cover should suffice to rebuild structure, replace contents

Recent earthquakes in the Delhi-National Capital Region (February 17) and in West Bengal (February 25) underscore the importance of buying home insurance. A home is often an individual’s most significant asset.

“Unforeseen events like earthquakes, fires, and floods can cause devastating damage, possibly wiping out your financial security,” says Dilip Baba, head-commercial & speciality underwriting, Go Digit General Insurance.

Without insurance, homeowners have to bear the full financial burden of repairs and reconstruction.

What this policy covers

A home insurance policy covers damage from earthquakes, fires, explosions, floods, landslides, cyclones, storms, aircraft damage, and acts of terrorism. It protects both