Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Honest, full disclosures key to hassle-free health insurance claims

Honest, full disclosures key to hassle-free health insurance claims

Customers must disclose habits like smoking and alcohol consumption honestly, regardless of frequency

Purchasing Health Insurance
Premium

Proposal forms are designed to extract detailed information about each member. Each member must be treated as a separate entity during disclosure.

Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court overturned the National Consumer Disputes Resolution Commission’s order and upheld Life Insurance Corpo­ration (LIC) of India’s decision to deny a claim due to non-disclosure of alcohol consumption. The insured had purchased Jeevan Arogya, a hospitalisation cash benefit policy. The court held that long-term alcohol use was a material fact, and failure to disclose it justified claim rejection after the policyholder’s death. 
Insurance, say experts, is based on the principle of utmost good faith. “This verdict reinforces the importance of transparency and full disclosure in the proposal form to ensure successful claim settlement,” says
Topics : Insurance Sector Health Insurance Life Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon