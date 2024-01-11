Investment, insurance, taxes: Money moves you should make in 2024

January is the time to take a fresh look at our finances, debts and investments. Here are some financial moves you should consider making in 2024.

Equities

When it comes to investing in equity, it's important to choose your categories wisely. Do not get carried away by markets being on fire. Don't have more than 5 per cent allocation to a pure large-cap fund. "This category has the least alpha generation potential at 37 per cent with an average alpha against Nifty 50 of 3.02. In the year 2023, 84 per cent of the large-cap funds will have beaten Nifty