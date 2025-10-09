Investors should book partial profits if gold allocation is over 10%

Gold recently touched a record high of Rs 1.24 lakh per 10 grams in Delhi on October 7, according to media reports, marking a 63.5 per cent increase over the past year. The yellow metal also crossed US$4,000 per troy ounce for the first time in the international market.

Factors driving the rally

Central banks are diversifying their reserves away from US dollar holdings. “About 25 to 30 years ago, central banks typically held 75 to 80 per cent of their reserves in US treasuries. That number has fallen below 60 per cent and could drop further in the coming