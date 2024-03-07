Keep records, communicate: Dealing with unclaimed insurance policies

Unclaimed funds remain with the insurance provider until rightful beneficiaries or policyholders initiate a claim.

A life insurance policy sold through an agent has a higher unclaimed fund rate than one sold through another channel like bancassurance or a digital platform, Business Standard reported recently.

"Unclaimed life insurance funds are the unclaimed death or survival benefits from policies," says Tarun Mathur, co-founder and chief business officer, Policybazaar.com. Such funds are proceeds of insurance policies, including death or survival benefits, not claimed by the beneficiary or the policyholder.

Life insurance funds go unclaimed for several reasons and knowing them is important

Lack of awareness, and missing information: If a policyholder does not communicate details to beneficiaries