Allocate 30-70% of your equity portfolio to large-cap funds, say experts

Large-cap equity funds have delivered steady performance in the past year. For the year ended November 18, 2025, they returned 9.2 per cent on average, compared to 8.6 per cent for mid-cap funds and 2.4 per cent for small-cap funds.

“Large-cap funds provide stability, liquidity, and consistency — three essential pillars of long-term wealth creation. These companies have proven track records, predictable earnings, and leadership positions in their respective industries. They should be permanent, core holdings in every investor’s equity portfolio,” says Sirshendu Basu, head – products, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC).

Despite this resilience, investor interest remains muted. According