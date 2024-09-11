Lawyers in Jharkhand to get Rs 5 lakh medical insurance. Know more

The Jharkhand government has announced a medical insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh for lawyers in the state, a move which is expected to benefit about 30,000 legal professionals. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Cabinet also approved a proposal to double the pension for advocates aged 65 and above, raising it from Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 per month. A stipend of Rs 5,000 per month for newly-enrolled advocates was also approved. Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan said that Jharkhand is the only state to implement the welfare of advocates and it is going to set an example for the entire country.

“This is a significant step in recognising the challenges faced by legal professionals. As a lawyer, this move is commendable because it addresses a long-standing concern in the profession, the lack of adequate healthcare support. Legal practitioners, especially those in the early stages of their careers or working in rural areas, often lack access to proper medical coverage,” said Soumen Mohanty, Partner, AQUILAW

“The cabinet’s decision on extending insurance and pensionary benefits on completion of 65 years recognises lawyers as productive workforce, professionals discharging social responsibilities, citizens enabling the justice mechanism. The legislative decision protects independently practising lawyers both young and ageing lawyers and creates a secure ecosystem within the legal fraternity. The decision may reverberate in legislative decisions of other states,” said Sunayana Basu Mallik, Partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.



How to apply?

While the specific application process for the medical insurance scheme has not been detailed in the available information, it is expected that interested lawyers will need to apply through the Jharkhand Advocate Welfare Fund Trustee Committee or a designated government office.



Lawyers are encouraged to stay updated through official announcements from the Jharkhand government or their local bar associations for further instructions on the application process and eligibility criteria.

“This is a first time policy and will be governed around the practice procedures of the Bar Council/ Association. The bar council or state can issue guidelines with regard to the same such as the lawyers claiming benefits have to show a minimum number of appearances as proof of continuity in the profession,” said Manmeet Kaur, Partner at Karanjawala & Co.

“Successful implementation of this proposal will encourage other states to adopt similar policy for the benefit and welfare of practicing lawyers at Bar. The states while formulating such a policy can take into consideration various checks and balances,” he said.