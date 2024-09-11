Soon, your car's scrappage will depend on pollution, not age: Here's how

Do you take good care of your vehicle? Many people do, knowing that a car is an expensive asset. But despite your car's fitness, after 15 years, the registration certificate (RC) expires, and you’re faced with the process of renewing it every five years. Moreover, in places like Delhi, your vehicle’s days are numbered – you can’t drive it beyond 15 years, regardless of its condition.

If this policy has ever frustrated you, considering the care you’ve put into maintaining your car, there may be some relief on the way. The government is considering changing the scrappage policy to focus more on pollution levels rather than the age of the vehicle. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Secretary Anurag Jain asked the automobile industry to help the government in designing the programme of pollution checks "trustworthy".

"When you introduce a policy that requires scrapping vehicles after 15 years, people question why they have to scrap their well-maintained vehicles. You can't simply mandate that," Jain said.

He explained that the government is now studying the issue from a pollution perspective. "We are working on a policy that focuses solely on pollution," he added, suggesting that age may no longer be the deciding factor.

Jain also asked the industry to help create a reliable pollution testing system. "We all know how certificates are obtained right now," he noted, emphasising the need for trustworthiness. Jain praised the automobile industry for its support of the current scrappage policy, which offers discounts of up to 3 per cent on new purchases when old vehicles are scrapped.

What are the current rules?

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988, every vehicle must have a valid Certificate of Registration (RC) to be legally driven on public roads. The RTO (Regional Transport Office) issues the certificate, which proves your vehicle is roadworthy.

— The RC is valid for 15 years from the date of issue.

— After 15 years, you must renew the registration, ideally 60 days before its expiration.

— The renewal is for five years, provided the vehicle passes a fitness test.

Driving with an expired registration can result in penalties or legal trouble. Additionally, different states have their own specific rules regarding older vehicles, according to Parivahan Sewa, a government portal for digital transport services.

Delhi NCR: Petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old are banned from operation.

Maharashtra: Allows registration renewal after 15 years, but vehicles must pass fitness tests every five years after that.

Karnataka: Follows the 15-year rule with five-year renewals based on vehicle fitness.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal: Similar policies apply, but restrictions may be enforced in environmental zones.