Looking for value housing? Buy in a locality where rental yield exceeds 3%

Housing prices rose 10 per cent year-on-year on average across the country’s top eight cities in the first quarter of 2024, according to a recent report from Credai, Colliers, and Liases Foras. While cities like Bengaluru, Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Ahmedabad, and Pune registered double-digit growth, the price growth was in single digit in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Chennai. Experts say buyers who procrastinate amid this steady rise in prices may be compelled to buy at higher prices later.

Strong demand

The current rise in prices may be attributed to overall rise in demand and an increase in