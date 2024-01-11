MAAFs: Post sharp equity run-up, diversify with these all-weather funds

While the Sensex and the Nifty50 are hovering near all-time highs, interest rates are set to turn downwards and precious metals are on their way up. Many investors are in a quandary currently over how to manage their money. Amid these developments, three fund houses — Sundaram, Bandhan and Mirae Asset — have launched new fund offers of multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs). This gives rise to a pertinent question: Is it the right time to invest in MAAFs?

Altogether, 16 MAAFs managed assets worth Rs 48,634 crore as of November 30, 2024, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in