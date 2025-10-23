MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

Multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) are currently the best-performing category among hybrid funds across the one-, three-, and five-year horizons. Their diversified structure has helped them deliver strong returns in recent times.

“Funds that had allocated to gold and silver saw a significant boost in their returns due to the recent rally,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager – research, FundsIndia.

Fund management approach

MAAFs must invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum of 10 per cent in each. “Fund managers allocate money across asset classes based on market outlook, valuation, and risk appetite,” says Harsh Vira, chief financial