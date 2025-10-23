Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

MAAFs: Rebalance if allocation in portfolio has drifted significantly

Continue SIP if the fund has maintained its strategy and performance consistency, and continues to suit your goals

Multi-asset allocation funds, MAAFs
premium

Multi-asset allocation funds deliver strong, diversified returns across cycles; ideal for conservative investors seeking professional management and long-term growth. (AI generated image)

Himali Patel Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-asset allocation funds (MAAFs) are currently the best-performing category among hybrid funds across the one-, three-, and five-year horizons. Their diversified structure has helped them deliver strong returns in recent times.
 
“Funds that had allocated to gold and silver saw a significant boost in their returns due to the recent rally,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager – research, FundsIndia.
 
Fund management approach 
MAAFs must invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum of 10 per cent in each. “Fund managers allocate money across asset classes based on market outlook, valuation, and risk appetite,” says Harsh Vira, chief financial
Topics : Your money Personal Finance Hybrid funds SIP investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon