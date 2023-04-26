Mahila Samman Savings Certificates: All you need to know about the scheme

In her budget speech for the Financial year 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new small-savings schemes, especially for women called Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC). It came into effect from April 1, 2023.
What is Mahila Samman Savings Certificate?
This is a one-time scheme available for a tenure of 2 years. Women can apply for the scheme on or before March 31, 2025.
Applications may also be submitted for minor girls. The facility is available in all Post Offices and registered banks. The scheme is valid for investments only upto March 2025. It should be noted that these account will be single holder type account.
The scheme allows a partial withdrawl facility of up to 40 per cent of the deposited amount.
Minimum and maximum limit
Also Read
Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament
Centre aims to mop up Rs 75,000 cr from senior citizen savings scheme
Govt will set up a committee to review pension scheme: FM tells Parliament
Find gold import and smuggling link, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Par for the course: Lock in returns for long term with non-par plans
Reasonable equity valuations offer a favourable entry point to investors
Donations made to move to lower tax slab can make taxman see red
How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies
Good times for the Swiss watches; 2022 saw highest ever demand in India
There are no upper limits to the number of accounts. However, there is a cap on the maximum deposit limit. Additionally, there should be a gap of at least three months between opening of any two accounts.
The scheme allows a deposit of a minimum of Rs 1,000 and above in the multiples of Rs 100 upto a maximum limit of Rs 200,000, after which no additional deposits are allowed.
Interest on MSSC deposits
The interest rate on deposits made under this program is 7.5 per cent per year. The interest is calculated on a quarterly basis and credited to the benificiary account. The interest payable to the account holder on any account opened in violation of the scheme rules will be calculated at the rates available in the Post Office Savings Account.
Documents required for the MSSC account
- MSSC acccount opening form
- KYC documents - Address proof (Aadahaar Card, Voter's ID or Driver's license) and Pan Card
- KYC form for first-time investors