Business Standard

Govt aims to mop up Rs 75K crore from senior citizen savings scheme

Not to overshoot FY24 net borrowing target of Rs 11.8 trillion

Topics
senior citizens | tax saving schemes | Union Budget

Manojit Saha  |  New Delhi 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings

The maximum investable amount of the senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) — enhanced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in the Union Budget 2023-24 (FY24) — could mobilise Rs 75,000 crore. This will help the government avoid overshooting the projected net market borrowing of Rs 11.8 trillion for FY24, said a government source.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 20:49 IST

`
