How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies



Majorly, it answers three questions:

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Sunday issued a circular clarifying several issues that pensioners were facing while applying for a higher pension from the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS).

What happens once the joint application form is submitted?

What if there is an error in the joint application form?

What if an employer has not approved the joint application form?



They will have to submit a joint form with their employer for enhanced benefits. It will be prescribed by the commissioner and all other required documents like joint declaration etc. The circular said that those who contributed on actual wages higher than Rs 5,000 or Rs 6,500 per month or exercised their option for a higher pension, will be eligible for a higher pension. This also includes those pensioners whose request for higher pension was declined by EPFO authorities before the amendment to EPS-95 in 2014.



Once the data is verified, EPFO will calculate the dues and an order will be passed by transferring the dues. The circular said that the applications and joint options for higher pension will be examined by the field office. If the requirements are met, the wage details submitted by the employers will be verified with the data with the field officers.

What happens if an application for a higher pension is not approved by the employer?

"In case the submitted application form / joint option is not approved by the employer, before any rejection, an opportunity will be given to the employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correcting any mistakes/errors (including those made by employees/pensioners). Such opportunity will be for a period of one month and under Intimation to the employees/pensioners," the circular said.