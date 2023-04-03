Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

In this section

A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

Minding your language: How to use editing tools for better writing

Gold, debt funds, insurance: What to do with your investments in FY24

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Scrutinise your no-cost EMI offers for hidden charges, say experts

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Interest rates on home loans linked to the repo rate have risen by 250 basis points since May 2022, putting borrowers under pressure. The number of outstanding equated monthly instalments (EMIs) has increased. In many cases, EMIs have also gone through the roof. As the accompanying table sho

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com