Make your retirement portfolio last longer, withdraw funds conservatively

Retirement planning is typically done assuming linear returns. Financial advisors and retirement calculators assume that the retirement portfolio will give an average annual return of, say, 12 per cent. This assumption does not match reality, which is that returns vary year to year. Your portfolio return could be up 20 per cent one year and down 10 per cent the next.

Such volatility tends to deplete the retirement corpus much earlier than planned for. A portfolio meant to last for 30 years could get exhausted in barely 10 to 15 years.

This phenomenon, known as sequence of return risk, highlights