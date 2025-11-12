Exit a fund only if risk appetite changes or tracking error widens

Several smart-beta funds have underperformed frontline indices such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex over the past year. Investors must avoid knee-jerk reactions to short-term underperformance and instead evaluate whether the smart-beta fund remains relevant to their portfolio.

Why have smart-beta funds underperformed recently?

Some factor funds, like momentum and alpha, faced sharper reversals over the past year than others. “Exposure to cyclicals and mid-caps amplified their losses in a volatile market,” says Chintan Haria, principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Experts, however, emphasise that this underperformance is cyclical. Factor strategies, they say, are prone to mean