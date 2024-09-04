Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card offers 50% discount on dining, 25% on spas

One year after its launch, the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card has gained traction in the Indian market. To celebrate the first anniversary of the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy is offering discounts on dining and spa treatments at over 100 participating hotels across India between September 2 and September 17, 2024. You need to pay with the card to avail of the discount.

From 2nd to 17th September 2024, cardholders can indulge in a 50% discount on lavish buffet spreads at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels across India. Additionally, the card also offers an exclusive 25% discount on spa treatments at select Marriott Bonvoy hotel spas, available from Mondays to Thursdays during the same period. These offers will also allow cardholders to earn valuable Marriott Bonvoy points with every purchase, offering additional rewards for their continued loyalty to the programme. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Furthermore, new members joining between 1st September to 31st October 2024 will receive a Rs 1,500 gift voucher on their first spend.

Offer details:

Buffer offer: 50% off on participating Buffets (Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner) (Collectively, “Buffet Offer”)

1. Buffet Offer is valid for Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Card member only. The Buffet Offer is non-transferrable. Member needs to be present to avail this benefit.

2. The 50% discount will be applied to total bill before applicable taxes. Taxes will be additional as applicable.

3. Payment must be made via the Cardmember’s Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card only.

4. Cardmember will earn points for the amount Cardmember spends on the Card as per the terms and conditions of the Card program.

5. The Buffet offer is valid for up to maximum of 6 guests.

6. Buffet Offer is only applicable from Monday to Saturday.

7. Buffet Offer is valid at participating hotels only. To see the list of participating hotels, please click here.

8. Prior reservation with the restaurant is mandatory.

9. Blackout dates and times apply at the hotel’s discretion. The Buffet Offer is not applicable on special events/occasions.

10. The Buffet Offer cannot be combined with any other voucher, offers or discounts.

11. Additional service charge on the bill is at the restaurant’s discretion.

12. Cardmember will earn Marriott Bonvoy points on the total bill value (after discount is applied) in accordance with Marriott Bonvoy Program Rules.

13. Children below the age of 3 years will receive a complimentary meal.

14. Rights of admission reserved. Please review the restaurant’s terms and conditions for more information.

15. Other restaurant-specific terms and conditions may apply. Please contact restaurant directly for questions and other restaurant restrictions.

Spa Offer: 25% off on participating Spas (Managed Spas only) (“Spa Offer”)

1. Spa Offer is only valid for Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Cardmember. The Spa Offer is non-transferrable.

2. The 25% discount will be applied to the total bill before applicable taxes. Taxes will be additional as applicable.

3. Payment must be made via the Cardmember’s Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card only.

4. Cardmember will earn points for the amount Cardmember spends on the Card as per the terms and conditions of the Card program.

5. The Spa Offer is only applicable from Monday to Thursday. Cardmember needs to be present to avail this benefit.

6. The Spa Offer is only applicable for a total of 2 guests per visit and per treatment.

7. This Spa Offer is only valid for guests above the age of 18 years.

8. Spa Offer is valid at participating hotel spas only. To see the list of participating hotel spas, please click here.

9. Prior reservation with the spa is mandatory and is subject to spa appointment availability.

10. Cardmembers will earn Marriott Bonvoy points on the total bill value (after discount is applied) in accordance with Marriott Bonvoy Program Rules.

11. Rights of admission reserved. Spa rules apply. Please review the spa’s terms and conditions for more information.

12. Blackout dates and times apply at the spa’s discretion.

13. This offer cannot be combined with any other voucher, offers or discounts.

14. Other spa-specific terms and conditions may apply. Please contact spa directly for questions and other spa restrictions.

Key Benefits of the card:

Elite Night Credits: Earn 10 Elite Night Credits annually, helping you achieve higher Marriott Bonvoy status.

Free Night Award: Receive a free night award worth up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Silver Tier Membership: Automatically enroll in the Silver Tier, granting access to exclusive promotions and benefits.

How to Apply:

The card is available to individuals who already hold another HDFC Bank Credit Card.

Apply online through HDFC Bank's website or mobile app.

Marriott Bonvoy's Growing Presence:

Marriott is rapidly expanding its presence in India, with over 150 hotels across the country. This growth has made the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card an attractive option for frequent travelers and Marriott loyalists.

Why have the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card?

The Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card is the first co-branded credit card in the hospitality space in India. Marriott is now the largest hospitality chain in India, with over 150 hotels

The card offers some great initiation and annual benefits for a small sum of Rs 3,000 ++ per annum in terms of annual fees.

Every year you hold the card, you will earn 10 Elite Night Credits

Every year you hold the card, you also get a free night award added to your account, redeemable for hotel redemptions up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. But you can also club it with up to 15,000 points from your account and get a redemption for up to 30,000 Bonvoy Points

Marriott’s first elite tier membership is the Silver Tier. Holding the card in your portfolio automatically enrols you in this tier. What are Marriott Night Awards?

Each Free Night Award can be redeemed for a one-night stay that is inclusive of room rate and applicable taxes at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. The redemption level is set up to 15,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points, with a validity of 12 months

What does the Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status Offer?

The Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite Status comes with privileges like 10% bonus points on stay, exclusive member rates, guaranteed reservations, mobile check-in and key, priority late check-out, amongst other benefits.

Reward Points

With Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card, you are rewarded for spends, via the Marriott Bonvoy Points, that can later be redeemed for booking stays at participating Marriott properties, moments experiences, travel and other services and merchandise. The rewards are offered as follows:

8 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy

4 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on travel, dining & entertainment

2 Marriott Bonvoy Points per Rs. 150 spent on all other applicable purchases

Exemptions for reward points earning on Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Credit Card: Fuel, Smart EMI / Dial an EMI transaction, Wallet loads / Gift or Prepaid Card load/ Voucher purchase, Cash Advances, Payment of Outstanding Balances, Payment of card fees and other charges, Government related transactions & Rental transactions.