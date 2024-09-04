Malaysia raises visa fees for foreign workers by 150%: Details here

Malaysia has increased visa filing fees for expatriates and their dependents, effective September 1, 2024. The changes were announced by the MYXpats Centre, part of the Immigration Department's Expatriate Services Division, and will impact key visa categories like the Employment Pass, Professional Visit Pass, and Long-Term Social Visit Pass.

One of the biggest changes is for the Employment Pass, which allows expatriates to work in Malaysia. The fee has been increased by around 150%.

New fee: MYR 2,000 (Rs 38,727) Previous fee: MYR 800 (Rs 15,490)

The Employment Pass is issued for contracts of up to 60 months. EP is a work permit that allows skilled foreign nationals to work in Malaysia for a specific employer and in a specific role. It is issued to expatriates who are employed in managerial, technical, or executive positions.

Types of employment passes

There are three categories of Employment Passes in Malaysia:

1. Category I: For expatriates with a monthly salary of at least RM 10,000 (Rs 192,853) and a contract of up to five years. This category allows the pass holder to bring dependents (spouse, children) and hire a foreign domestic helper.

2. Category II: For those earning between RM 5,000 and RM 9,999 monthly. The pass is typically issued for a period of up to two years and can also include dependents.

3. Category III: For employees earning between RM 3,000 and RM 4,999 per month. This pass is for a maximum of 12 months, with an option for renewal up to two times. However, dependents are not allowed under this category.

Pass holders can also apply for Dependent Passes for their family members, which have also seen a fee increase:

New dependent pass fee: MYR 500 (Rs 9,681)

Previous fee: MYR 450 (Rs 8,713)

Professional visit pass fees increased

The Professional Visit Pass, issued to foreign professionals providing services or receiving training in Malaysia, has also been affected:

New fee: MYR 1,200 (Rs 23,235)

Previous fee: MYR 800 (Rs 15,490)

The Professional Visit Pass (PVP) in Malaysia is a short-term work permit that allows foreign nationals to work in Malaysia for a specific duration while remaining employed by a company outside Malaysia. It is designed for professionals who need to undertake temporary assignments or project-based work in Malaysia. The key feature of this pass is that it’s meant for short-term employment, where the foreign professional’s employer is located outside Malaysia.

This pass is applicable to those working in sectors like technology transfer, consultancy services, training, and research.

Who can apply for a PVP?

Engineering and construction (for short-term technical roles)

IT and telecommunications (for temporary software installations or troubleshooting)

Education (academics conducting research or giving lectures)

Consultancy and training services

Long-term Social Visit Pass fee

The long-term Social Visit Pass, mainly issued to foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens, also saw an increase:

New fee: MYR 500 (Rs 9,681)

Previous fee: MYR 450 (Rs 8,713)

This pass allows foreign nationals to stay in Malaysia for an extended period for social or family reasons. It is issued to foreigners who have close family ties in Malaysia or in certain cases where long-term stays are justified. This pass is not intended for employment, but rather for non-work-related stays, such as joining family members, medical treatment, or accompanying a spouse.

Who is eligible for a Long-Term Social Visit Pass?

The LTSVP is commonly granted to individuals such as:

Foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens.

Children of Malaysian citizens who were born overseas.

Parents or immediate family members of expatriates holding an Employment Pass in Malaysia.

Foreign nationals seeking long-term medical treatment in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department has also reduced processing times for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Critical Sector companies. These companies will now have their applications processed in three working days, down from five.

How are Indian expatriates affected?

As of August 2024, there are approximately 150,000 Indian workers in Malaysia, including around 10,000 expatriates. They work in various sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and banking, according to the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur.

With a 2 million-strong community of people of Indian origin (PIO), Malaysia has deep ties with India. These visa fee changes are likely to affect Indian workers and expatriates, particularly those with families who will need to pay higher Dependent Pass fees.