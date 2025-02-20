Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Maternity coverage a crucial part of health insurance for younger women

Maternity coverage a crucial part of health insurance for younger women

With each delivery costing Rs 50,000 - Rs 2.5 lakh, maternity coverage is key in such plans, besides reproductive health issues, menopause, and women-specific diseases

baby shower, maternity ward, hospital
Premium

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently launched ‘HERizon Care,’ a health insurance plan designed specifically for women. Other insurers also offer women-centric plans, riders, or add-ons. Star Health has Women Care, Niva Bupa offers Aspire with maternity benefits, Tata AIG provides the EmpowerHer rider, and ManipalCigna includes the Women+ package in its Lifetime Global Plan.
“Such plans cover critical illnesses, maternity care, and reproductive health,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Insurance Samadhan.
“Maternity expenses have increased significantly, with normal deliveries costing Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh and Caesarean deliveries ranging from Rs 1 lakh – Rs 2.5
Topics : Maternity care Health Insurance Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon