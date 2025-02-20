Maternity coverage a crucial part of health insurance for younger women

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance recently launched ‘HERizon Care,’ a health insurance plan designed specifically for women. Other insurers also offer women-centric plans, riders, or add-ons. Star Health has Women Care, Niva Bupa offers Aspire with maternity benefits, Tata AIG provides the EmpowerHer rider, and ManipalCigna includes the Women+ package in its Lifetime Global Plan.

“Such plans cover critical illnesses, maternity care, and reproductive health,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Insurance Samadhan.

“Maternity expenses have increased significantly, with normal deliveries costing Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh and Caesarean deliveries ranging from Rs 1 lakh – Rs 2.5