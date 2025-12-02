Maternity coverage: Buy early, cross waiting period before need arises

Maternity-related hospitalisation costs have increased significantly, especially in metro cities. One way to manage these expenses is by purchasing maternity coverage under a health insurance policy. Policybazaar .com has recorded a 150 per cent year-on-year increase in the purchase of maternity covers on its platform.

High treatment costs

Maternity-related expenses can be substantial. “In a private hospital in a metro, a normal delivery would cost around 50,000 to 1.5 lakh. A C-section would cost 1.2 lakh to 2.5 lakh, depending on the hospital room chosen, duration of stay, and complications,” says Bhabatosh