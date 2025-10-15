Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Minor kids earning money? Here's the tax rules parents should know

Minor kids earning money? Here's the tax rules parents should know

When a minor earns, tax liability isn't always obvious. Some income hits the child, some lands with the parent. Here's what you need to know.

Australia's social media ban for kids sparks debate on advertising ethics

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Who pays the tax if a minor starts earning money? The kid, or the parents? That’s a question many face these days amid the rise of content creators. 
Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co, says, “If a child earns money through their own effort, like performing or creating content, that income is taxed in the child’s name. But income from assets or investments made by the parents, such as fixed deposits, rent, or dividends, must be included in the parents’ taxable income.”
 
“If the income is earned by the child through their own skill, talent, or manual effort, such as acting, freelancing, or winning a competition, it is taxed in the child’s own hands,” says Avnish Arora, executive director, direct tax, Forvis Mazars India.
 
 

Filing returns for minor children

When a minor earns taxable income from their own work, parents need to take certain steps to stay compliant. Nayyar explains:
 
  • Apply for a PAN card in the child’s name. 
  • File the return in the child’s PAN, with the parent or guardian signing on behalf of the minor. 
  • Claim eligible deductions under Sections 80C or 80D, if applicable.
 
Common mistakes, she warns, include filing the income under the parent’s PAN even when it arises from the child’s effort, failing to maintain proof of the child’s independent work, and claiming deductions in both parent and child returns.
 

Practical tips for parents

  • To simplify compliance, Nayyar recommends: 
  • Maintaining a separate bank account in the child’s name for earnings. 
  • Keeping documentation such as contracts, payment records, or invoices that clearly show the income source. 
  • Transparently disclosing any income earned from parental assets in the parent’s return and claiming the ~1,500 exemption under Section 10(32).
“The key,” she says, “is to remain transparent and compliant, without overcomplicating structures or routing investments through the child purely to reduce tax.” 

More From This Section

Pension Scheme, Pension

Jeevan Pramaan 2025: Key dates to submit digital life certificate this year

Rishi Raj Arya

'Wealth whispers': Corporate exec explains how Rs 100 SIP changed his life

Gold Festive Season

Gold ETFs see ₹8,363 crore inflows in Sept- up 578% as prices cross ₹1 lakh

Purchasing Health Insurance

No-GST rule fuels 2.5x jump in term plans,2.2x surge in health cover demand

Gold, silver

Silver's super surge: Motilal bets metal will hit ₹2,45,000/ kg by 2026-27

Topics : Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon