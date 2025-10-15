Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jeevan Pramaan 2025: Key dates to submit digital life certificate this year

Pensioners must submit their digital life certificate between Nov 1-30 to ensure a timely pension, with early submission from Oct 1 for those aged 80 and above

Amit Kumar
Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Pensioners across India need to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) -- Jeevan Pramaan -- every year to continue receiving their pension. The department of pension & pensioners’ welfare (DoPPW) has announced the fourth nationwide DLC campaign, scheduled from November 1 to 30, 2025, covering more than 2,000 districts and sub-divisional headquarters.
 
Senior citizens aged 80 years and above are eligible to submit their life certificate from October 1, 2025, giving them an early window to avoid any last-minute rush.
 

 

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is an Aadhaar-based, biometric-enabled Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. It verifies the pensioner’s existence and ensures continuous pension credit into their bank account. However, it is not a one-time requirement; the certificate must be submitted every year.
 

How to submit the digital life certificate?

Pensioners have multiple options for submitting their DLC:
 
Online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal: Pensioners can log in with their Aadhaar number and biometrics to generate the certificate.

Home visits by postmen or banks: For those unable to visit a centre, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and other pension disbursing banks conduct home visits.
 
Doorstep banking: Select banks provide doorstep services for the elderly or sick.
 
Designated officials: Pensioners can also submit the certificate in person to a recognised official.
 
The submission process requires basic pensioner details, such as Aadhaar number, PPO number, bank account details, and pension sanctioning authority. If the pensioner had submitted a DLC in previous years, most information is auto-filled, making the process quicker.
 

Who is involved in the DLC campaign?

The campaign is organised in collaboration with 19 Pension Disbursing Banks, IPPB, Pensioners’ Welfare Associations (PWAs), CGDA, DoT, Railways, UIDAI, and MeitY. In addition, 57 registered PWAs will assist in mobilising pensioners and conducting local camps. The initiative ensures even pensioners in remote areas or hospitals can submit their certificates on time.
 

 

Key points to remember

  • DLC is mandatory for all pensioners to continue receiving pension. 
  • Senior citizens above 80 have an early submission window from October 1. 
  • Multiple convenient submission modes are available, including online, doorstep, or via designated officials. 
  • An Aadhaar number or VID is compulsory to generate the certificate.
 
By planning ahead and using these options, pensioners can ensure uninterrupted pension payments without the stress of last-minute submission. 

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

