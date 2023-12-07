Misreported income leads to penalty: I-T dept advises to file revised ITR

The Income Tax department has advised taxpayers to rectify any inaccurate refund claims or exemptions by submitting revised returns for the current assessment year and updated filings for the previous assessment years.

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2023-24 was July 31, 2023. If you fail to file your returns by that date, you have the option to submit a belated return until December 31, 2023.

“Misreporting of Income may result in penalty and prosecution proceedings under provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961,” said the I-T department in a post on X (formally Twitter).





Do not claim wrongful deductions/exemptions in your Income Tax Return. Please report accurately & file correctly. Kind Attention Taxpayers!Do not claim wrongful deductions/exemptions in your Income Tax Return. Please report accurately & file correctly. pic.twitter.com/QUWFhUI70Q December 5, 2023

They asked taxpayers to accurately report the following deductions and exemptions:

House rent paid Interest paid on education loan Principal and interest on home loan Health Insurance premium paid for self and family Deduction for disabled Individuals Donations to political parties/charitable Institutions/trusts

When claiming deductions or exemptions in your ITR, it is crucial to ensure that all deductions are genuine and are supported by authentic payments and documentation, the claims should result in misreporting of income, said the post.

What happens if you report income inaccurately?