NPS: Select and switch fund managers based on long-term performance

Subscribers to the National Pension System (NPS) could earlier have only one pension fund manager (PFM) across all four asset classes.

By a circular dated November 22, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has permitted existing subscribers to NPS All Citizens Model and NPS Corporate Model (Tier-I funds) and all subscribers to Tier-II funds to have separate PFMs in three asset classes — equity (E), corporate bonds (C), and government bonds (G).

New subscribers will be able to avail of this facility three months after registering.