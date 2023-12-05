Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

NPS: Select and switch fund managers based on long-term performance

Monitor seven or 10-year performance and switch if underperformance persists for two years

Pension Fund
Premium

Sanjay Kumar Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Subscribers to the National Pension System (NPS) could earlier have only one pension fund manager (PFM) across all four asset classes.

By a circular dated November 22, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has permitted existing subscribers to NPS All Citizens Model and NPS Corporate Model (Tier-I funds) and all subscribers to Tier-II funds to have separate PFMs in three asset classes — equity (E), corporate bonds (C), and government bonds (G).

New subscribers will be able to avail of this facility three months after registering.

Also Read

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

RSS backed-Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh asks govt to restore Old Pension Scheme

Centre disbursed over Rs 2.41 trillion pension in 2022-23: Union minister

With both stocks and gold on fire, is yellow metal the new multi-bagger?

Credit rules festive sales, 3 out of 4 products sold through no-cost EMIs

Explained: You can discard tax returns if your ITR status is 'unverified'

Special Marriage Act: Only wife entitled to permanent alimony & maintenance

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Topics : National Pension System Fund analysis Fund flow Guide to Personal Finance

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon