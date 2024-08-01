Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Missed tax return deadline? There is a belated way to make up for lost time

Submitting a late return helps you stay compliant with tax regulations and avoid legal issues

income tax itr taxation
Premium

Belated Income Tax return for FY24 may be filed by December 31.

Bindisha Sarang Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Income Tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2024–25 had to be filed by July 31. Those who missed the deadline still have a chance by filing what the Income-Tax Act calls belated ITR.

"If, due to any reason, one misses filing his or her Income Tax return within such a due date, he or she may still file a belated ITR at any time before three months before the end of the assessment year or before the end of the assessment, whichever is earlier," says S R Patnaik, partner (head - taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Belated ITR

Also Read

60 million file ITR for 2024 under new tax regime: What you need to know

ITR filing deadline on July 31: Extension uncertain; all you need to know

Exaggerated, bogus claims to get refunds punishable offence, warns I-T dept

More than 50 mn ITRs filed so far, 8% increase over last year: I-T dept

Open and shut case: New income-tax rules offer one-step resolution

Topics : Income Tax filing Personal Finance Financial planning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon