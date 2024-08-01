Missed tax return deadline? There is a belated way to make up for lost time

Income Tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2024–25 had to be filed by July 31. Those who missed the deadline still have a chance by filing what the Income-Tax Act calls belated ITR.

"If, due to any reason, one misses filing his or her Income Tax return within such a due date, he or she may still file a belated ITR at any time before three months before the end of the assessment year or before the end of the assessment, whichever is earlier," says S R Patnaik, partner (head - taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Belated ITR