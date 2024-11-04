Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Motilal Oswal launches 4 index funds, bets on mid and small cap sectors

- High-growth funds designed for investors with a very high-risk appetite

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 8:17 AM IST

Mutual Fund House Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MOMF) has launched four index funds ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund’, ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund’, ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Index Fund’, and ‘Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Index Fund’. 
 
The four NFOs by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund opened for subscription on 29th October and closes on 6th November.
 
According to a research by MOAMC, in the last 5 years, Midcap and Smallcap have grown at a faster rate as compared to Largecap. The profitability of Mid and Small cap companies has grown by 25.2% and 35.4% respectively compared to the Large-cap companies, which has grown by 22.1 per cent. During the same period market cap of Mid and Small cap companies has grown by 25.7% and 28.0% while large-cap companies have grown by 19.1%. 
 
 
"These index funds cater to risk-taking investors aiming for higher returns by tapping into the growth potential of mid and small-cap sectors. Though more volatile than large-caps, they offer substantial upside for those prepared to handle market fluctuations," it said in a statement. 
 
Fund Details:
 
1)  Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Index Fund is an open-ended fund replicating / tracking the Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Total Return Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme is benchmarked against Nifty MidSmall Healthcare Total Return Index.
 
2)  Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Index Fund is an open-ended fund replicating / tracking the Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Total Return Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme is benchmarked against Nifty MidSmall IT and Telecom Total Return Index.

3)     Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Index Fund is an open-ended fund replicating / tracking the Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Total Return Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme is benchmarked against Nifty MidSmall India Consumption Total Return Index.
 
4)     Motilal Oswal Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Index Fund is an open ended fund replicating / tracking the Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Total Return Index. The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Total Return Index, subject to tracking error. The scheme is benchmark against Nifty MidSmall Financial Services Total Return Index.
 
All four NFOs will be managed by Swapnil Mayekar (for Equity Component) and Rakesh Shetty (for Debt Component). The funds are suitable for investors who are seek Long-term capital growth.
 
“The AUM of the Indian MF Industry has grown from Rs. 9.16 trillion (US$ 110.63 billion) in 2014, to Rs. 64.97 trillion (US$ 780.70 billion) in July 2024, growing 6x in a span of 10 years, showcasing potential of the industry. We believe Mid and Small cap stocks have potential to perform well in long term considering that the market cap of Mid-Small companies has grown at a faster rate as compared to large cap companies," said Prateek Agrawal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.
     

