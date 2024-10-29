Motilal Oswal Fin logs record profit of Rs 1.2K cr; ABSL AMC net up 36%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) recorded the highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,242 crore during the quarter ended September for the financial year 2024 (Q2FY25) buoyed by treasury income and strong traction in the capital. Net profit was up 2.24 times year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Profit for the wealth management vertical (comprising retail broking and distribution) rose 71 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 22 crore, capital market vertical (institutional equities and investment banking) rose 45 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 73 crore and asset & private wealth management businesses (asset management, private equity, real estate funds) rose 63 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 213 crore. Meanwhile, net profit for the housing finance vertical declined 19 per cent to Rs 27 crore. Operating profit grew 53 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 541 crore, while treasury profit doubled to Rs 701 crore.
More From This Section
Avanse Fin, NTPC Green get Sebi’s green light Sebi has given green light to the initial public offer ings (IPOs) of NTPC Green Energy and Avanse Financial Services. NTPC Green had filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for a Rs 10,000 crore IPO on September 20.
BS REPORTER
Quadrant raises Rs 48 cr in pre-public issue placement Quadrant Future Tek — engaged in developing train control — has raisedRs 48 crore via pre-IPO (initial public offering) placement. The firm issued 2,00,000 shares at Rs 240 apiece to investors, which included Ashish Kacholia and Capri Global. BS REPORTER