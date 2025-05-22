No commute, no excuse: Build a custom gym at home that's just right for you

As fitness becomes a daily priority for urban Indians, the home gym is no longer a luxury, it’s a lifestyle choice. Whether it’s a corner in your bedroom or a dedicated workout studio, today’s health-conscious professionals are investing in compact, customised fitness zones that suit their routines, budgets, and most importantly, space.

According to a 2025 report by RedSeer, a strategy consulting firm, India’s home fitness equipment market is growing at 12 per cent annually, with metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru driving most of the demand. The post-pandemic shift to hybrid working, combined with rising gym membership costs and