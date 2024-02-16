Non-linked policies' tax-exempt premium: Rs 5 lakh individual limit

The tax-saving season is underway. Many people would be planning to buy an insurance policy in the next few days. They should familiarise themselves with the rules associated with availing tax benefits on insurance policies, especially after the changes in the Union Budget 2023.

The change

The proceeds from life insurance policies were exempt from tax under Section 10(10D) of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, irrespective of premium amount, provided certain conditions were met. From April 1, 2023, maturity proceeds on premiums exceeding Rs 5 lakh annually are subject to taxation. “This will not affect the tax exemption provided to the death benefit.