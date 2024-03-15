NPS investment and luxury dinnerware: Top personal finance stories

Equity funds belonging to the National Pension System (NPS) have turned in a remarkable performance over the past year, outperforming the Nifty 50 index. The performance of corporate funds and government securities funds has been in line with market trends. In this week’s lead story, Sanjay Kumar Singh and Karthik Jerome examine how new and existing investors should respond to these figures.

The second article, by Namrata Kohli, explores the growing market for luxury and every day dinnerware. It focuses on the demand for diverse and vibrant designs and emphasises the importance of the right material selection based on durability and style preferences. Additionally, it offers practical advice on choosing dinnerware based on the likely number of guests, budget, aesthetics and functionality.

After the humongous run-up in mid- and small-cap funds, investors are increasingly shifting towards large-cap funds where valuations are still not over the top. If you too are looking for a fund from this category, check out Morningstar’s review of ICICI Prudential Blue-chip Fund.

Once you retire, your regular salary income will stop. One product that can give you a guaranteed income for life is an annuity scheme. You may opt for an immediate or deferred annuity scheme based on your requirements. Check out Policybazaar.com’s table on these schemes to see which one fits your needs best.

Number of the week

$72,000: Threshold crossed by bitcoin this week

Bitcoin reached a new high of $72,000 for the first time on March 11, on the back of massive inflows into bitcoin-based US exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Underlining the extremely volatile nature of this asset, it is down to $ 60,000 level (6:30 PM IST on March 14).

Investors have poured a net almost $10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin ETFs since their launch in the United States two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets. Another reason for this surge is the upcoming halving coming up in April.

Investors must however keep in mind some safety tips. Invest only that money whose loss will not damage your finances. Avoid putting more than 1-2 per cent of your portfolio.

Invest a fixed amount regularly and scale up gradually. Enter with at least a five-year horizon. Stick to crypto exchanges that are Financial Intelligence Unit-compliant and avoid overseas exchanges not compliant with Indian tax laws.