Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NPS Vatsalya: Pension plan that starts early for child's financial security

NPS Vatsalya: Pension plan that starts early for child's financial security

Scheme gives access to a variety of investment options but may not suit people who desire liquidity in their investments

Preschool education
Premium

Parents can invest in NPS Vatsalya from a child’s infancy and continue until they become 18. (File photo)

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
In an attempt to promote retirement savings from an early age, the government has launched NPS Vatsalya. It is a new initiative under the National Pension System (NPS) that allows parents or guardians to build a retirement corpus for their children. They can begin investing in this scheme from the child’s infancy and continue until they become 18, after which the account will seamlessly morph into an NPS Tier-1 (All Citizens model) account.

Features

As with the NPS for adults, investors will have access to a variety of investment options. “The option to invest through auto choice

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon