NRIs should check their tax residency certificates for smoother compliance

In a recent decision, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) provided relief to an individual earning overseas income. According to the ITAT, the salary income earned by a 'non-resident' for services rendered overseas cannot be taxed in India. An Indian company deputed a non-resident employee to work in Austria, and the company paid the employee's salary and allowances (only usable through an Austrian credit card).

Varun Chablani, an international tax lawyer, says, "He did not furnish a Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from Austria. The tax authorities considered that the allowances were taxable in India. On contention by the taxpayer, the Tax