Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Over 9 mn updated I-T returns filed, ₹9,118 cr additional taxes mobilised

Over 9 mn updated I-T returns filed, ₹9,118 cr additional taxes mobilised

Through Finance Bill, 2025, the government has proposed to extend the time limit for filing updated returns to up to 4 years from the relevant assessment year

TAX

In AY 2023-24, over 2.979 million ITR-Us were filed and ₹2,947 crore additional taxes paid (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 9 million updated Income Tax Returns have been filed over the last four years which fetched ₹9,118 crore to the exchequer, Parliament was informed on Monday.

To encourage voluntary compliance, the government in 2022 had introduced the option for taxpayers to file updated I-T returns (ITR-U) up to 2 years from the relevant assessment year by paying additional income-tax.

Through Finance Bill, 2025, the government has proposed to extend the time limit for filing updated returns to up to 4 years from the relevant assessment year.

In the current assessment year (2024-25) till February 28, around 464,000 updated ITRs have been filed and taxes of ₹431.20 crore paid, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

 

In AY 2023-24, over 2.979 million ITR-Us were filed and ₹2,947 crore additional taxes paid.

In AY 2022-23 and AY 2021-22, 4.007 million and 1.724 million updated ITRs were filed and additional ₹3,940 crore and ₹1,799.76 crore taxes were paid.

Cumulatively, between AY 2021-22 to AY 2024-25, over 9.176 million ITR-Us were filed which fetched additional taxes of ₹9,118 crore to the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

equity mutual fund

Sectoral and thematic flows drop to 10-month low: Why you should be worried

aadhar card

Now get Aadhaar multi-language services via AI voice to detect fraud

Saving, Save Money

Mahila Samman Savings allows 40% partial withdrawal: Invest before 31 March

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK visa fees for visitors, students, workers to rise by up to 28% in April

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Invest in SBI Amrit Vrishti before March 31 to earn up to 7.75 per cent

Topics : Income Tax filing income tax returns tax return income-tax returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon